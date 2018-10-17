Share:

Multan-Action Against Poverty (AAP) launched a vocational training program for transgender persons in Multan titled “Transgender Empowerment Program” aiming to develop the vocational skills of 100 transgender persons with the support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Ambassador’s Fund Grant Program (AFGP).

The launching ceremony of the programme was held here at Pastoral Institute on Wednesday.

“The Transgender Empowerment Program will provide transgender persons with an opportunity to develop skills which are essential for success in the workplace and in life,” said Sarfaz Clement, Executive Director of APP in his welcome remarks at the ceremony.

He added, “Transgender persons are a vulnerable segment of the society; they are not lesser human beings. With a little support, they can stand on their own two feet.”

Asher Younas, Program Manager of Transgender Empowerment Program shared the objectives and activities of the project. While addressing the ceremony he said,

“The AAP is honoured to work on such an important project, which is a big investment in the transgender community. The program would provide 100 transgender beneficiaries with sewing machines, and beautician kits at the completion of training program.

The aim to provide beneficiaries with the prospect to start a small scale business.”

Zahra Sajjad Zaidi said that if transgender community learns the beautician and tailoring skills than they can earn good amount of money and respect in the society.

Mr Razish Liaqat Puri (Journalist) alleged that if they need any support regarding something to be published in the print media, they will be served as priority.

Miss Shamshad Akhtar(District Manager) representative of Labour Department, congratulated AAP members to commence a much-needed program for the vulnerable members of the society and help them become the productive and useful part of society.

At the end Rev Fr Akhtar Naveed OP said that Transgender need respect, acceptance and honourable Livelihood than only the society will accept them.

AAP has given them good skill development option. It will help them today and forever.

Representatives Youth Development Foundation and, The Media Foundation as well as Member of District Assembly, Dr Liaqat (District Member), also spoke during the event.