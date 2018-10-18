Share:

Islamabad - AIESEC is all set to hold an event titled ‘YouthSpeak’ at the Centre for International Peace and Stability, NUST on 20th October 2018. YouthSpeak is AIESEC’s premier forum and an international platform that enables interaction on issues of interest in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and provides an opportunity for the youth to spark discussion, generate actionable ideas and contribute to the attainment of the goals.

The forum Speakers in the event include distinguished global personalities such as German Ambassador Martin Kobler, renowned Polish blogger Eva zu Beck, influencers such as Muzammil Hasan Zaidi and Hamna Raza, and Pakistani cricket star Saeed Ajmal among many other notable individuals. AIESEC is the world’s largest non-profit youth-run organization. It is an international nongovernmental not-for-profit organization that provides young people with leadership development, cross-cultural global internships, and volunteer exchange experiences across the globe.