Rawalpindi - Albayrak’s communication group on Wednesday conducted a “Clean and Green Pakistan” drive to teach students about cleanliness. The teams of Albayrak Communication Group visited Punjab College for Women in UC-14.

A spokesman of the authority told media the motive behind this campaign was to teach students about the fundamental standards of cleanliness so that students could apply these standards in their lives; to be a superior human being and direct others; to grant cleanliness significance in their lives so that they could be productive in the advancement of a clean society. He said by acting on the standards of cleanliness they can be productive for the Pakistan as well. Students were instructed by the team to keep their surroundings clean.

“We also conducted a poster making, essay, speech and alphabetizers competition to propagate awareness message in a healthy manner,” he said. He added that awareness pamphlets and blessing packs were given to students who participated in the competition and activity.

The students appreciated Albayrak for organizing such a fruitful activity in their college and guaranteed that they will continuously take care of cleanliness in their surroundings. Albayrak communications team also gave gift hampers to college administration.

Principal of Punjab College for Women Kashif Ali Shah was exceptionally pleased by Albayrak’s initiative, for organizing such a productive activity for their students.