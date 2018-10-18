Share:

Director General of Health Services Dr Munir Ahmad has expressed satisfaction at progress on anti-measles campaign, saying number of children approached during first two days were far more than the set target. Giving details of the campaign on Wednesday, he said that 37,12,006 children of six months to seven years of age have been vaccine during the last two days. Dr Munir Ahmad said that vaccination of 33,41,136 was target of first two days of the campaign. He said that the teams inoculated 3,72,556 children in Lahore, 1,61,402 in Multan, 1,66,321 in Rawalpindi, 2,50,892 in Faisalabad, 1,07,994 in Bahawalpur and 1,78,316 in Gujranwala. He said that WHO certified vaccine has been used in the drive.