LOS ANGELES-Ariana Grande has announced she is taking a break from social media.

Posting on Instagram stories after taping NBC special A Very Wicked Halloween, she hinted it was related to her recent break-up.

In a since-deleted message she wrote: "It's very sad and we're all tryin very hard to keep goin." It was reported earlier this week the singer had broken off her engagement to comedian Pete Davidson after five months together.

"Today was very special," Grande wrote on Tuesday, adding: "Time to say bye bye again to the internet for jus a lil bit. "It's hard not to bump into news n stuff that I'm not trying to see rn [right now]," she continued. "It's very sad and we're all tryin very hard to keep goin. Love u and thank u for bein here always." The 25-year-old did not explicitly write about her relationship but has made an effort to stay out of the public eye in recent days.

She also pulled out of a cancer benefit gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Similarly, Davidson has deleted his entire Instagram account and cancelled a comedy gig scheduled for Wednesday night. The couple got together officially in May 2018 and were engaged shortly after. They are thought to have met back in 2016 on the set of Saturday Night Live, the comedy variety show on which Pete is a regular cast member.

There have been unconfirmed reports in the US that Ariana has given back the $93,000 engagement ring that Pete had specially made for her.