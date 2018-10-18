Share:

SEOUL - Asia's highest-ranked mixed martial artist said fighters must remember they are idols for children as he slammed last week's "shocking" scenes after Conor McGregor's defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Chan "The Korean Zombie" Sung-jung said the post-fight violence, when Khabib and his team attacked McGregor and his entourage in images beamed around the world, had set back attempts to clean up MMA's image. "We should be inspiring kids and not shocking them," Chan said ahead of this week's Angel's Fighting MMA event in Seoul, where all profits pay medical expenses for terminally ill children. "As martial artists we are role models," added Chan. "Hyping up the fight is understandable but violence outside the cage is a no-go. We are adults and should remember the impact what we do has on kids."–AFP