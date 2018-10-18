Share:

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad while resuming the hearing of Mumbai attack case on Wednesday has adjourned the bail application of five accused allegedly involved in the case. The case is in the court since 2009 whereas no further enhancement was witnessed in the case so far as well as no charges were framed yet. The court had also dismissed the application for recording more witnesses in the case. The defence counsel sought adjournment in the case due to his engagements at another court which the court admitted and adjourned the hearing till October 24.–APP