KAMALIA-A “Clean and Green Punjab” awareness walk was organized by MNA Riaz Fatyana here the other day. The walk started from Thana Chowk Kamalia and after passing through different city roads ended at Eidgah Chowk. Students of various private and public schools, members of the Traders Union Kamalia, and a large number of citizens from all walks of life attended the walk.

The participants were carrying placards and banners to promote cleanliness and hygiene. Addressing the participants at the end of the walk, MNA Riaz Fatyana said that the cleanliness was half faith. He added: “It is our collective responsibility to play an active role in keeping our surroundings clean. We keep our homes clean. Similarly, we must keep the streets in front of our house and in the city clean.

The city is also our home, and instead of looking at others to keep our house clean we must do it ourselves.” He called upon all the citizens to take responsibility for making this Clean and Green Pakistan campaign successful.