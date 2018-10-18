Share:

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazilian President Michel Temer has been indicted for corruption, money laundering and conspiracy to commit crimes, Brazil’s Federal Police said on Tuesday.

In their report, the Federal Police said that there was enough evidence of the crimes and thus requested the blockage of the president’s assets.

In addition to Temer, other 10 people, including his daughter Maristela and a close friend, Colonel Joao Baptista Lima Filho, were indicted as well; the police also requested the blockade of their assets. The case was forwarded to the Chief Prosecution Office, which will have 15 days to decide whether to pursue the case against the president. If the prosecution office decides to denounce Temer to the Supreme Court, the Federal Assembly will be required to allow the case to move forward.

Temer has already escaped denouncements twice since he took over the presidency in August 2016.