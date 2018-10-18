Share:

LAHORE - Acting Governor Punjab Ch Parvez Elahi and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar visited head of Tableeghi Jamaat Maulana Abdul Wahab here Wednesday and inquired after him. Provincial Minerals Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir and Rasikh Elahi were also present on the occasion. Praying for early recovery of Maulana Abdul Wahab, Ch Parvez Elahi said that he had rendered meritorious services for Pakistan and preaching of Islam setting a best example for others. He also talked with the hospital administration regarding provision of most modern treatment facilities to Maulana Abdul Wahab.