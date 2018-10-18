Share:

Civil society organisations Wednesday raised the demand for increasing in resource allocation to improve the state of child rights in province. The demand was raised during a media briefing arranged by Search for Justice and Child Rights Movement, Punjab in to mark he International Day for the Eradication of Poverty in the Lahore Press Club. They praised the execution of Imran, the rapist and murderer of a child. SJP Coordinator Rashida Qureshi lauded the government for increasing the budget of Child Protection Bureau in Punjab from Rs426 million to Rs590 million. However, she stressed the need for more allocations on capacity building, and awareness campaign for child rights . Iftikhar Mubarik said there is still dire need to increase in budgetary allocation to ensure effective implementation of all these laws. He urged government to devise mechanism to bring children voices and views into decision making process under guidance of article 12 of UN Convention on the Rights of the Children. Zara Moazzam from Group Development Pakistan highlighted the importance to invest in capacity building, sensitization and awareness raising programs to prevent the heinous crimes like sexual abuse against children. She said there was a Juvenile Justice System Ordinance 2000 and even in 2018 government was not able to make separate resource allocation under that particular law to provide legal support to juvenile offenders. Dr Nooruz Zaman Rafiq from Phoneix Foundation for Research and Development urged the government to allocate sufficient resources to establish rehabilitation centre at district levels.