Share:

Islamabad - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is eyeing the Supreme Court to demolish non-compoundable covered area of 58 farmhouses owned mostly by the powerful individuals.

In a judgment issued last month, the SC allowed regularization of farmhouses with 9,500sq ft of legitimate covered area and up to 12,500sq ft with a fine. It also ordered the civic body to conduct a survey to assess the “genuine violations”.

According to the initial report of said survey conducted by the Building Control Section-I (BCS-I) of CDA, the cover area of 117 farmhouses out of total 541 exceed from legitimate covered area of 9500 sq ft but the same is compoundable by charging fine at the rate of Rs.7000 per square feet while the excess area of 58 farmhouses are non-compoundable as their area exceed from the upper limit of 12500 sq ft. CDA in its report mentions that the extra cover area of these 58 farmhouses will be removed or demolished but after the final direction issued by the top court.

As per a list prepared by the BCS-I, these farmhouse are mostly owned by influential people including former president General Pervaiz Musharaf, former senator Raziq Khan, former senator and head of Ehtesab Commission of Nawaz Sharif’s government Saifur Rehman and his brother Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, former ambassador Brigadier retired Zareef Malik, father and brother of former Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mall Shaikh Abdul Waheed and Shaikh Umair Waheed, Mrs. Zaib Saifullah Khan of Saifulla family, Mian Amir Mehmood of Dunya TV, Daily Ausaf’s Chief Editor Mehtab Khan, Former Deputy Speaker National Assembly Haji Nawaz Khan Khokar and former bureaucrat Imtiaz Ali Qazilbash while the area of farmhouses owned by the Bank of Punjab, M/s Khattak Sons, M/s Z.K.B, ADBP is also in excess from the limit set by the apex court.

The list of owners of the 58 farmhouses includes Tanveer Sultan, M. Farooq Aamar, Pervaiz Shaikh, Majid Maqbool, Sakinder Durrani, Umar Hayat Jan, Saif Rastqar, Irfan Malik, Nasir Jaffer, Major Javed Sadiq, Raja Saleem, Zahoor Malik, Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad, Mohsin Abbasi, Naveed Shabbir, Dr. Rubina Khan, Muhammad Nasir Khan, Jamor Asad Zahoor, Muhammad Dawood, Mrs. Duree Najaf, Adnan Bashir, Irfan ul Haq Alvi, Mamoona Asad Raza, Muhammad Mamnoon Ishaq Khan, Jan Muhammad Javid, Farha Hussain, Muhammad Ilyas, Azam Jan, Tabasam Nabeel, Mrs. Talat Mali, Tariq Mehmood, Zaheer-ud-Deen Baber, Ghazala Nargis, Mr. Abdul Majeed, Syed Athar Ali, Mian Yaqoob, Fazal Inam, Farooq Tareen, Aftab Ahmed, Chaudhry Amir Baz, Abdul Wahab, Mr. Abdullah and Talat Shafi. Meanwhile, some of the officers inside CDA considered the survey as half-cooked and declared it a move to intentionally hide the facts from the top court.

They argue that the survey must carry the details of bylaws violations in these farmhouses instead of just the identification of extra covered area because these subsidised agro-farms were allotted for specific purpose with predefined parameters.

“The total covered area specified in building bylaws never meant to construct lavish bungalows and palatial houses”, a senior officer of the planning wing commented, saying: “For instance, the building bylaws at Orchard Scheme Murree Road permit the owner to construct on 9500 sq ft area but not for a house or villa.”

He explained that this covered area includes 6,900 sq ft for manager’s residence, 1000 sq ft for office block, 500 sq ft for tractor/ trolley room, 500 for kitchen/ canteen while the swimming pools, gazebos, ornamental landscaping elements and water features are not allowed in the farmhouses.

He stressed that in its report CDA should indicate bylaws deviation in terms of non-conforming use in addition to pointing excess cover area.

However, the Director BCS-I Faisal Naeem told The Nation that the Supreme Court had directed them to gauge the excess area covered by the owners in farmhouses so that’s why we are limited to this extent only.

“I agree that the existing structures at several farmhouses are not constructed as per the bylaws given in their respective allotment letters”, he said, adding: “The report is not finalised yet and would be tabled in CDA board before its submission in the SC.”

muhammad asad chaudhry