Islamabad - The high ups at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) have taken serious notice of the practice of avoiding implementation on the CDA Board’s decisions taken from time to time, under the garb of ‘obtaining legal opinion’ from the concerned quarters, it has been learnt.

The high ups have noticed that the officers responsible for implementation on the decisions taken by the Board and recommendations of Federal Ombudsman would route the case files to the directorates of audit, accounts, legal advisor, etc. to seek legal opinion so as to purposely delay the implementation. The practice is continuing since years, according to sources in CDA, however the incumbent chairman is reported to have taken serious notice of the same.

In such a case, the CDA officials are yet to implement Ombudsman’s directions given on 19 September 2005 in which it had recommended that CDA should either cancel the notification of nine officials appointed against the post of Admin Officers in BS-16 on regular/contract basis or obtain approval from the rule making authority/Prime Minister for regularization of these illegal appointments.

In another example, the CDA officials are yet to implement a decision taken by the CDA Board in 1979 i.e. decision number 3363/633/792/BF-COORD/77 dated 13 December 1979, according to the sources in the CDA. The Board had, in 1979, decided to provide free residential accommodation, conversancy, water, gas and electricity to the fire staff in Islamabad. It was decided that facility of rent-free accommodation and water to the fire staff should continue but electricity and gas charges be recovered from them. The recovery of such charges for the past period was condoned by the Board. The Board had further desired that arrangements for the construction of residential accommodation near the fire headquarters premises for the shifting of fire staff presently accommodated in the fire headquarters building be expedited by DG.

According to the sources in the CDA, the firemen and low-paid residents/employees have been running from pillar to post for implementation of Board decisions undertaken on 13 December 1979. The staff residing at the Fire Brigade headquarters was to be provided rent-free accommodations but the rent is being deducted from their salaries which is a violation of the CDA Board’s decision.