Lahore-Singer Wajhiuddin Farouqui, who belongs from a musical family, has captivated the hearts of music lovers globally with his soulful voice. Inspired and fully encouraged by his father, Wajhi started taking classic training from Safia Baig during the end of his school term. He was given his solo break for movie Zanjeer starring Priyanka Chopra in 2013 with his song Lamha Tera Mera.

With several hits and high profile shows to his credit, he is regarded as one of the talented singers of Pakistani music industry. During a brief encounter with The Nation, he talks about his career and success. Following are the excerpts of the interview.

Zanjeer was the first Bollywood movie in which your song "Lamha Tera Mera" was released. How was the experience?

Zanjeer was a brilliant experience. I recorded a demo for the film, but there was no call for four months. One day, I got a call from the music director Chirantan Bhatt that the song had been selected. It was a phenomenal experience as Priyanka Chopra was playing the lead role in the film, and the song was based on her character being in love.

You had to struggle a lot before making it big in the industry. Any instance where you were at your lowest and something kept you going?

There have been lots of times where I have felt anxious and frustrated. My career like others has gone through highs and lows, but I always believe in hard work. It is my philosophy in life. If you work hard even at a snail’s pace, you will still be 'achieving' your goal. That is the way you move forward and climb the ladder.

Many singers including you have also tried

acting, but not all have succeeded. What is your take on this? Do you have plans to continue acting?

Acting is not my cup of tea. Yes, I did acting in, 'Kis Din Viyah Season 5' for Aijaz Aslam. It was a lot of fun and an experience on its own. However, I don't have the patience to shoot for long schedules. Acting requires persistence.

Given your career graph, doesn’t it get

you down when you still have to

contend with industry politics?

The world has good and bad hence so does every industry. I can’t be bothered. I don't think about politics. I believe in the power of good work. The quality of music that I produce speaks for itself.

You’ve worked in India quite frequently. Do you think that it’s different there?

Indian industry is moving at a faster pace as compared to Pakistan. The work environment is different. They are more professional, and prefer the quality of work you produce.

You are now being represented by Mahesh Bhatt for your song "Woh Safar" starring Sangram Singh. Tell us something about it?

"Woh Safar" has a beautiful composition. It was recorded in Mumbai, and many well known Bollywood musicians have played on the track to perfect the music and sound. We were going ahead with the release of the song until Mahesh Bhatt Sahab heard it and loved it so much that he said he would present the song. He has always been very supportive of my music, and I'm highly thankful to him for that.

Despite your superstar status, you’re not as

exposed in the media. You don’t give as many

interviews; there are fewer mentions of

you in the press — why?

I don’t believe in publicity. I work hard and I let my work speak itself. That is the way it has always been. I've been blessed to have worked with Universal Records, T series, Zee Music, and now Envy Records. They take care of the publicity, and I can focus on my music. However, in those seven years, when I had been constantly working in India I did not have much of an interaction with the Pakistani media.

Do you support the #Metoo movement?

What's your take on it?

I support #Metoo as long as it was used for creating awareness and advocacy for men, women, and transgender. All that you actually see are celebrities who are influencer’s misusing #Metoo for gaining publicity. I believe everyone must take this case up in court and use their power.

Which of your works has meant the most to

you, either for its personal significance

or the impact on your career?

Bhulado as it was my first super hit and release.