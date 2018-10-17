Share:

HAFIZABAD: Local citizens have expressed their resentment over the increase in POL, CNG, and electricity tariff, and have called upon the government to withdraw unjustified and arbitrary increase which would create financial problems particularly for the poor and the middle class.

Kisan Board Central President Amanullah Chattha said that the increase in diesel oil, petrol, lubricants, CNG, and electricity was a bombshell on the poor and the middle class particularly the workers and cultivators.

He said that the increase in POL and gas prices would badly affect the agriculture and the increase in the fertilizers would decrease the food output in the country. He strongly condemned the anti-people and anti-growers’ policies of the government, and have called upon the government to review its decision to provide relief to the common man who were already emburdened due to soaring prices of essential commodities.