LAHORE - Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Wednesday visited different offices in Civil Secretariat and ordered strict implementation of open door policy in government departments.

He directed the officers to keep doors of their offices open for public to resolve their problems. He mentioned that the Punjab government had issued instructions to all departments and deputy commissioners to ensure strict implementation of open door policy, which is yielding positive results.

He said that government servants get salary from taxpayers’ money, adding that common man should be given due respect in government offices. He said that he would continue visiting offices to check implementation of open door policy. He maintained that hard work, honesty, transparency and merit would have to be promoted to improve functioning of government departments.

He remarked that modern training including IT skills for government functionaries is imperative to meet future challenges. He said that human resource played a pivotal role in progress of any institution, adding that required results could not be obtained without capacity-building of employees.

The Chief Secretary also inspected the Daycare Centre.