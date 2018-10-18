Share:

LAHORE (PR): Descon’s Annual Charity Bake Sale took place on Wednesday across all operational locations within Pakistan. The one day event drew a great response with over 700 Descon employees participating in the Bake Sale at Descon Headquarters in Lahore. As a strong believer in providing for the welfare of the community in which it operates and being a socially responsible corporate entity, Descon organised the event to raise funds for the Akhuwat Foundation. The Akhuwat Foundation is an organization that aims to alleviate poverty by providing interest-free loans to the poverty-stricken so they can start a business and become self-reliable. Talking about the event, Sheharyar Rana, Manager Corporate Communications Descon, said, “Descon is a strong proponent of contributing to the economic development of Pakistan in a sustainable manner. And our Annual Bake Sale is just one more example of our commitment across the entire organization to helping improve the quality of life of the communities we operate in.”