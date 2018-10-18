Share:

Islamabad - Pakistan’s Director General Health Dr Assad Hafeez won the international A.T. Shousha health award for his services in public health globally, Wednesday. According to the statement issued, the DG health was conferred the prestigious A.T. Shousha award for excellence in Public Health by the WHO in recognition of his outstanding contribution in the field of Public Health globally, at the regional level and in Pakistan. This is first time that a public health practitioner from Pakistan has been bestowed upon this unique honour. Dr Hafeez remained chair of the highest global decision making body in health; the Executive Board of WHO and is an author of a number of seminal research papers in international journals. The award ceremony was held during WHO’s Regional Committee meeting in Khartoum Sudan participated by 22 countries of Eastern Mediterranean Region. The President of Republic of Sudan inaugurated the 65th WHO Regional Committee meeting for Eastern Mediterranean Region. High level representatives from 22 countries of the region and from leading global health agencies descended on the historical city of Khartoum to deliberate and consider solutions for the health issues relevant to this part of the world.

Pakistani delegation led by Director General Health Dr Assad Hafeez took an active part in deliberations at the meeting and made a robust statement on behalf of Government of Pakistan reiterating the new government’s commitment to national and global health obligations.

The delegation shared that Pakistan has a new government, which has a specific focus on health and human development. The Government stands by its regional and global commitments in health, with reinforced vigour, under the dynamic leadership of our Prime Minister Imran Khan and health minister Amer Mahmood Kiani.