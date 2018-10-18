Share:

KARACHI - The doctors of Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad have staged demonstration and boycotted out-patient department duties for two hours against receiving threats allegedly from a patient’s attendant.

The doctors, nurses and paramedical staff completely boycotted the duties in protest for two hours and demanded of the Sindh government to provide protection to medical staff during duties at health facilities. They urged the law enforcement agencies to arrest caller and provide security of medical staff at hospitals.

Sources at Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad said that Dr Anees Zehra has received threatening call allegedly from a patient’s attendant during duty and she informed her colleagues about the incidents which leads to protest demonstration.

The boycotts of doctors have badly affected the patient care at the hospital. The large number of patients faced hardship due to protest of the employees.

The doctors and paramedical staff have ended their protest and boycott of duties after assurance from law enforcement agencies and hospital administration.