Rawalpindi - The Rawalpindi police are on a mission to protect a Deputy Superintendent of police who is allegedly involved in depriving innocent citizens of millions of rupees by selling controversial or blocked files of a private housing society through his business partners including grandson of provincial law minister, officials sources disclosed to The Nation on Wednesday.

The accused DSP of Punjab Police has been identified as Abrar Qureshi and posted at City Traffic Police, City Circle, sources said.

The other business partners of DSP were identified as Afaq Abrar (the son of DSP), driver Ahsan Akhter, Sadqain Kazmi, an ex-serviceman Suhail, Haseeb Abbasi, Anwar Shah and Shehbaz Raja, they added.

Sources said a DSP with the alleged help of his son and business partners had committed a fraud with a citizen named Navid Nafees by selling blocked files of private housing society worth more than 10 million.

The victim lodged a complaint with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Fayyaz Dev and sought justice but he and his subordinates have been protecting the DSP instead of taking legal action against the police officer.

According to sources, Navid Nafees, resident of Bahria Town Phase-8, appeared before RPO and tendered a complaint (diary number 1680 RCC, dated 18/7/2018) stating he is associated with property business. He told he purchased files of three plots from Raja Shahnawaz (grandson of Punjab Law Minister) against Rs 408000. He alleged that Shahnawaz had got the agreement signed with Ahsan Akhter, the driver of DSP. At the time of transfer of files, it came to his knowledge that the files were in name of DSP’s driver and the agreement was bogus. He told RPO that he brought the matter into notice of DSP who held a jirga and revealed that he (DSP) had handed over these blocked files to Raja Shahnawaz with payment of Rs 4 million to get them opened from the office of housing society.

The applicant told RPO that the investors whom he (Navid) had sold these blocked files to have lodged complaints with police and investigators are harassing him and his family members for a crime he never committed. “I have requested DSP many times to solve this issue but each time, I have been threatened of dire consequences,” the applicant mentioned.

RPO, while taking action, referred the complaint to SSP (Operations) who forwarded it to SP Potohar for inquiry. SP Potohar ordered SHO Police Station (PS) Civil Line to probe into allegations, sources said.

The SHO then moved the application to officials of PS Cannt. An assistant sub inspector Zafar Shah conducted inquiry into allegations and summoned the accused party but none of them appeared before police for recording their statements. On this, ASI declared all the accused guilty and recommended legal action against them.

The inquiry report was submitted with RPO Office, sources said. The officials of Complaint Branch of RPO office had hushed up the matter under carpet and told the complainant that action could not be taken against DSP. They advised the complainant to sue the DSP in the court of law.

Talking to The Nation, the complainant Navid confirmed that RPO Office officials are not ready to launch legal action against DSP and his associates due to political pressure.

He said he is being humiliated by RPO and his subordinates and not providing him with justice. He said he would commit suicide outside RPO Office if DSP was spared.

DSP Abrar Qureshi, the accused, however, when contacted, rebuffed the allegations levelled against him by Navid. He said he is government official and not associated with property business. He admitted that the three files mentioned in complaint were belonged to one of his friends Maj (R) Suhail and he requested Raja Shahnawaz to get these files unblock from housing society office.