Rawalpindi - Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) will host the 4th International Conference of the Linguistic Association of Pakistan (ICLAP 2018), informed a spokesperson on Wednesday. The inaugural session of the conference will be held today (Thursday) at 10am in varsity campus, she added. The conference will end on October 20, she said. According to the spokesperson, the 4th International Conference of the Linguistic Association of Pakistan (ICLAP 2018) is going to be held at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Rawalpindi in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan. The central theme of the three-day conference, this year is ‘Linguistic research in multilingual contexts’ which is aimed at exploring the challenges, opportunities and applications of linguistic research in multilingual contexts in general and in Pakistani context in particular.

Similarly, the subthemes of the conference are: multilingualism as a tool of marginalization and/or empowerment, multiliteracies for adopting new technologies and sustaining linguistic diversity, along with language ideology, language endangerment and globalization, among others.

More than 300 delegates from across the world participate in the conference. In addition to plenary talks there would be parallel academic sessions of presentations, a panel discussion and workshops.

Experts from UK, USA, Malaysia, Turkey and Lebanon have confirmed their participation as key note and plenary speakers. Besides, a large number of academics and research scholars are invited from across the country to present their researches regarding current issues related to various aspects of language and linguistics.

According to a statement by the Patron of the conference, Professor Dr Samina Amin Qadir, Vice Chancellor FJWU, “The role of Linguistics and research professionals has become even more challenging due to the advancement in technology. As research and teaching practitioners, it has become our duty to ensure that our learners can access and discern real value education.

ICLAP2018 is a significant contribution towards FJWU’s commitment for quality research in language, linguistics and related areas. The theme of the conference addresses all the problems and issues that challenge the research in multilingual contexts”.