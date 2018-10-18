Share:

ATTOCK - Police arrested a gang along with its master mind involved in making pornographic videos of children and uploading the same on social media.

Tahir Iqbal, spokesman for Attock police, told The Nation that they came to know through sources that a gang was involved in making porn movies and loading the same on Internet.

DPO Hasan Asad Alvi constituted a team of expert police officers and ordered to arrest the culprits.

The team utilising conventional and modern techniques reached the accused and nabbed them, Tahir said.

He said that almost two months ago, Raafay and Naveed (teenage boys), residents of Pind sirhal, were coming back home when on their way, Awais, Harris Riaz and Ahsan Iqbal intercepted them and lured them to sit on their motorbikes, who took them to a deserted place where they molested them and made video of the act.

He said that through sources, the video was received by Attock police and DPO Attock took serious notice of this heinous crime and constituted a team to arrest the culprits.

He said that Owais who runs a cloth shop was the master mind of the gang.

He said that FIR had been registered in police station Basal under the relevant act and all the accused had been sent behind the bars.