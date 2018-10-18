Share:

ISLAMABAD - Garrison Club crowned Comeco Futsal Tournament 2018 champions as they defeated Islamabad Academy Club 1-0 in the final played here at Islamabad Sports Complex. Assas International Director Dr Muhammad Arshad graced the final as chief guest and gave away prizes to the winners. IFA President Saleem Chaudhry, Vice President M Zaman, General Secretary Syed Sharafat Hussain Bukhari, President Islamabad Academy Club Syed Adnan, tournament secretary Hafsa Arshad and others were also present on the occasion. The final started on a very fast tempo and both teams tried to put each other under pressure, but the first half ended goalless. In the second half, Hassan became hero for Garrison Club, as he scored the match-winning goal in the 59th minute.–Staff Reporter