Share:

LOS ANGELES-Hailey Baldwin loves her ''boyish'' look.

The 21-year-old model is famous for her hyper-casual and graphic-chic look, and the blonde beauty has revealed her favourite piece is a men's Balenciaga leather jacket.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar magazine, she said: ''I'm obsessed with big, clunky leather jackets. One of my favourites is a men's Balenciaga piece.''

''I've always thought there was something really fun about a lanky girl in very boyish clothing. I love dresses with sneakers.''

Haley - who is the daughter of Stephen and Kennya Baldwin - has previously revealed that she ''really loves clothes'' and takes inspiration from the designers and creative directors she works with when modelling.

She said: ''I've gotten to work with so many people and get a feel for other people's tastes and see their style. I'm so inspired by clothes and fashion.

''I really love clothes, so I pay really close attention to what designers and creative directors do in terms of cuts and fits. I'm big on the way things look and fit on me.

During her career Hailey has learned how to undertake other roles in the industry, and has previously helped designers to dress other models - she shared that when she styles other girls she ''tries to be fair to their body'' and attempts to be ''really respectful''.

She said: ''When I'm styling the girls, I try to be fair to their body, and what I think is going to look good on them.

''I ask every girl what they're comfortable with. I don't want to put a girl in something they're not comfortable with. I want to be really respectful.''