Share:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) has announced the results of Assessment of Fundamental Competencies (AFC) Examination and Writing Skills Test (PCSC-1) held in September/October 2018. As many as 694 candidates in AFC and 162 candidates have been declared passed in Writing Skills Test whereas 379 candidates have obtained permanent credits in AFC. Merit certificates for outstanding performances were awarded to Aamir Khan in Functional English, Javeria Anis in Business Communication, Muhammad Annus in Quantitative Methods and Muhammad Yahya in Introduction to Information Technology.