Share:

Punjab Inspector General Police Amjad Javid Saleemi said that protection of lives and properties of the people and maintenance of law and order by better provision of service delivery and courteous behaviour across the province was among the top priorities of the police. He expressed these views while addressing the Inspectors of 721 'thanas' from different districts across the province in Police Darbar at Central Police Office here on Wednesday. He said that all officers and officials filled with zeal of public service should enhance respect and prestige of the department by offering their services with diligence and honesty. He said the basic purpose of police reforms was to ensure the positive behavioural change of the force in order to assimilate them with smart modern policing parameters for better public service.