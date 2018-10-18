Share:

ISLAMABAD - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three youth in Srinagar on Wednesday.

The youth were killed by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Fateh Kadal area of the city. One of the martyrs was identified as civilian Meraj Bangroo, a resident of Fateh Kadal, KMS reported.

All educational institutions including Kashmir University have been closed and Internet services suspended in Srinagar district. An official confirmed that the educational institutions had been closed in the district. Meanwhile, a policeman was killed and three personnel of paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force were injured in an attack in the same area.

In another incident, a deputy superintendent of police was injured in grenade attack at a police checkpoint in Pattan area of Baramulla district. A police official confirmed that the DSP received splinter injuries in the attack.

On the other hand, a mysterious blast created panic in Dooru village of Sopore in Baramulla district on Wednesday morning. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has called for a protest shutdown against the killings, arbitrary arrests, invoking of draconian Public Safety Act, destruction of houses, harassment of students and attack on journalists by Indian forces in the territory.

The JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed deep anguish and grief over the killing of son of the house owner young Rayees Ahmed along with two other youth Merajud Din Bangroo and Faid Mushtaq Waza during a cordon and search operation by Indian forces in Fateh Kadal area of Srinagar.

The JRL said that state repression against people was increasing with each passing day. “State machinery is all out to crush people in order to crush their dissent. Communication lines are blocked as internet is suspended frequently, youth and activists are arbitrarily booked under draconian PSA and sent to outside jails,” the statement said. “There is no law in the land except the law of state might. Universities and colleges are forcibly closed to disallow students from raising their voice against daily killings and atrocities. Kashmiri students in and outside universities are booked in false cases and harassed. Even news reporters and photographers are not spared,” the leaders deplored.

Meanwhile, Indian authorities placed Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League Chairman Mukhtar Ahmad Waza under house detention at Kadipoura in Islamabad, today, on the eve of shutdown.

Several journalists were thrashed by the Indian forces’ personnel in occupied Kashmir on Wednesday.

Indian troops brutally thrashed nearly a dozen journalists when they were performing their professional duties during cordon and search operation. A journalist told media men in Srinagar that the Indian forces even fired shots to keep them away from the operation site in Fateh Kadal.