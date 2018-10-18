Share:

KARACHI - A local court on Wednesday gave more time to investigation officer IO to submit report in a case against Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader, Farooq Sattar, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar and others in a case pertaining to violation of the Loudspeaker Act, within 10 days.

MQM leader Farooq Sattar appeared before the judicial magistrate (East), wherein IO of the case has requested the court to grant him further time to submit report. The court allowed his plea with the direction to make sure submitting the required report in the next hearing.

An application was submitted on behalf of another accused Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar seeking exemption to appear before the court, that was accepted by the court.

Two cases were registered against MQM leaders pertaining to violation of the Loudspeaker Act, within ten days.

In last hearing, the court had framed charges against Farooq Sattar, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar and others in identical case.

The court has also ordered the IO to arrest and produce the nominated MQM leaders in the next hearing.

MQM leaders Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Haider Abbas Rizvi and others have been proclaimed absconders in the case as they avoided to appear before the trail court and did not get pre-arrest bail from any court.

The first case was registered after a party workers’ gathering in PIB Colony on June 27, 1987, wherein MQM chief Altaf Hussain, general secretary Azeem Tariq and Farooq Sattar were present along with 600-700 participants.

According to the FIR, the MQM founder, had criticised an Urdu newspaper and announced to boycott the publication over the loudspeaker, it added that it was seen that armed bodyguards were also present in the meeting.

A case under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code, Sections 2/3 of the Loudspeaker Act read with Section 13-D of the Arms Ordinance was registered at the New Town police station.

Sattar had in June 2018 obtained interim bail from a district court in the case.

The second case was registered against nine MQM leaders in 2015 after the party held a protest rally against the arrests of workers and Rangers raids at party offices. The rally began at Karachi’s Liaquatabad area and was to culminate at the Rangers Headquarters located near Sindh Assembly, but police stopped the participants near Numaish Chowrangi.

Cases were registered against Sattar, Rizvi, Nasreen Jalil, Wasay Jalil, Faisal Sabzwari, Siddiqui, Akhtar and others for violation of the Loudspeaker Act and Section 144 of the Pakistan Penal Code, and ‘harassing commuters’ during the rally.

The FIR stated that 1,500 to 2,000 workers of the MQM gathered at MA Jinnah Road to protest against the government, during which the Loudspeaker Act was violated as party leaders made speeches.

Police also booked the MQM leaders for creating hurdles for the general public through blocking roads. The case was registered under section 147/149/341/ Sindh Sound System section 6/7.