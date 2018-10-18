Share:

LONDON - Fulham owner Shahid Khan has withdrawn his offer to buy London's Wembley Stadium, England's governing Football Association announced Wednesday. The FA, Wembley's current owners, had come under fire from many within English football for their plans to sell Wembley despite Khan offering to buy the stadium for £600 million. "Shahid Khan has informed us today that he will be withdrawing his offer to buy the stadium -- and we fully respect his decision. "Khan believed that his offer to buy Wembley Stadium would release funds to help improve community football facilities in England and that it would be well received by all football stakeholders," said FA chief executive Martin Glenn and added: "Khan told us that, without stronger support from within the game, his offer is being seen as more divisive and has decided to withdraw his proposal."–AFP