GUJRANWALA-The police claimed to have secured the release of a factory owner kidnapped for ransom and arrested five alleged kidnappers here the other day.

Addressing a press conference here, CPO Gujranwala Dr Moeen Masood informed that a factory owner Sardar Muhammad was kidnapped about five days.

The kidnappers had demanded Rs10.5 million in ransom for release of the abductee from the heirs.

Soon after getting information about the incident, the CPO constituted teams to trace the kidnappers and secure release of the abductee. The officer pointed out that the police utilise scientific methods of investigation and succeeded in tracing whereabouts of the kidnappers.

The police conducted a raid at Maafiwala and secured release of the abducted citizen and managed to arrest five accused identified as: Ahmad Raza, Shahzeb Qayyum, Azher Ali etc.

During preliminary investigation, the kidnappers confessed to their crime. Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether or not the accused are kidnappers or run any racket.

Meanwhile, the Khiali Police have arrested three accused involved in double murder case.

According to police, the accused had gunned down two youths - Qaiser and Zaigham about 20 days ago in Islampura area.