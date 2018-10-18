Share:

Punjab Minister for Literacy & Non-formal Education Raja Rashid Hafeez has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government will look for new avenues of cooperation in non-formal basic education with Japan and other countries. He stated this during his visit to Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Lahore office on Wednesday. Raja Rashid Hafeez said that Japan has tremendous contributions towards education in Pakistan which cannot be forgotten. “Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has been doing great work in field of non-formal basic education and we have to look for new horizons to cooperate in this education sector,” he added. JICA Chief Advisor Chiho Ohashi appreciated the efforts of new government and its ambitious plans for non-formal basic education. She said that non-formal interventions benefit poor and marginalized communities.