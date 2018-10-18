Share:

MIRPURKHAS - An employee of agriculture extension department has committed suicide by shooting himself with gun in his house at Chaudary Noor Ahmed village on Wednesday.

Meero, 42, son of Ramo Bheel was disturbed for last a year due to his brain disease and taking medicines while after being disturbed with brain disease has shot dead him. His body was shifted to taluka hospital KGM for autopsy body and later, the body of deceased was handed over to his heirs.

GROWERS DEMAND IRRIGATION WATER

Rabi crops including wheat and mustard were in danger to sow in Mirpurkhas division following reducing the water discharge in Nara canal head by the concerned irrigation authorities during last a week.

Sources said that 12,000 cusec water discharge was being supplied in Nara canal head to ensure reaching the water till tail end areas but unfortunately due to unknown causes the irrigation department authorities decided to reduce the water discharge till 7,700.

As a result, Rabi crops including wheat and mustard came into danger to sow at the time and in same condition growers could not sow wheat and other crops of Rabi season in districts Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Tharparkar.

Office bearers of Sindh abadgar board Muhammad Umer Bughio, AD Lakho, Mir Zafarullah Talpure, office bearers of tail Abadgars Association Nara canal Khalid Arain, Ashraf Leghari, Abdul Jalil Unar, Ayaz Khoso and Nadeem Bhurgari, talking to this scribe, have strongly condemned the irrigation authorities for reducing the water discharge in Nara canal head.

They lamented that growers had financially weak to ensure continuous cultivation of crops at their farmlands due to dishonesty of government and not getting reasonable rates of their crops during last some years. They blamed that due to water theft and artificial shortage of water particularly in tail end areas of the district growers had failed in sowing the kharif crops at their lands due to scarcity of water and such they suffered big losses.

They said that 80 percent of cultivated sugar cane in the division had been dry due to acute water shortage and cotton and chili crops in kharif season could not be sowed according to their sowing target resultantly, grower’s sustained big losses.

They alleged that the government was not giving the relief and incentives to the growers in providing them reasonable prices of their crops. They demanded the Sindh chief minister, secretary irrigation and other authorities to take immediate notice of the reduction in water discharge in Nara canal head and ensure water supply according to requirements of the division.

Spokesman of Nara canal area water board said that water reduction came due to shortage in River Indus however, we would maintained the water supply till tail end abagars by adopting rotation programme.