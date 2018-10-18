Share:

KARACHI - A trail court in Karachi on Wednesday convicted a man in a murder case and sentenced him to death after a charge was proved against him.

Additional district and session judge (West) announced its verdict which was earlier reserved after recording evidences and final arguments from both sides. The court found Akhtar Perveez alias Babu guilty in murder of Shakeel Ahmed in Orangi area on April 30, 2014.

The prosecution has stated that the convict had confessed to kill the deceased, adding that witnesses, produced before the court, had also identified the guilty. An FIR had been registered under Sections 23-1 (a) Sindh Arm Act 2013 at the Orangi Town police station on the complaint of Jameel Ahmed (brother of the deceased).

In his statement, the complainant had submitted that in the day of the incident, he was sitting outside a factory, wherein he was working, he heard firing and when he reached to the spot, he saw that Babu was holding pistol in his hand while his brother Shakeel was lying on the ground having injury on his head.

Meanwhile, Babu also tried to fire on him, but bullet did not fire from the pistol. So he ran away, while his brother Shakeeel succumbed to death on spot. Thereafter, dead body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. According to the written judgment, the convict was also found in possession of one pistol. He also made judicial confession before magistrate. The prosecution had established in the court that the convict fired on Shakeel Ahmed intentionally which hit him on his head and caused his death. The order stated that there was also no dispute as to identify of the accused, because it is also admitted by the accused that they knew each other prior to incident.

After going through the perusal of FIR, one can misjudge that the fact of dispute over water had been alleged as a motive, the court was fully satisfied that the dispute of water tap did exist between the families of complainant and accused.

Earlier, the defense counsel had submitted his arguments by stating that his client was innocent and was falsely implicated in this case, but he failed to produce any witness in the defense of his client.

The court also announced imprisonment of seven years for possession of illegal weapon case, and imposed fine of Rs 5,00,000, if the amount is deposed by the accused, the same shall be paid to the legal heirs of the deceased as per Shariah and in default of paying of fine, the accused shall further undergo simple imprisonment for periods of six months.