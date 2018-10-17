Share:

GUJRANWALA: An Anti-Corruption team has arrested a land grabber for occupying the property of a citizen, worth millions, by preparing bogus documents on Monday.

A citizen, Dr Umer Adil, gave an application to Anti-Corruption authorities that he owned an inherited property located in the city area.

He alleged that accused M Abu Baker with the collusion of a Patwari had prepared bogus documents, and illegally occupied his property. After investigation allegations levelled against the accused got proved and the Anti-Corruption team arrested him.