GUJRANWALA-A man shot his cousin dead to punish him for breaking up engagement with his sister here on Wednesday. According to police, the incident occurred in Faiz Rasool area over an engagement dispute.

According to police, engagement of the accused Awais’s sister was solemnised with Mehboob. The latter, however, broke up the engagement, which infuriated Awais who opened fire, killing Mehboob on the spot.

The police have shifted the dead body to civil hospital for postmortem and started search for the suspect.

QUACK CLAIMS LIFE

A youth died after a quack doctor dispensed wrong injection to him here.

According to media reports, the victim identified as Zeeshan, a resident of Fareed town, was brought to a quack doctor with fever and doctor administered an injection. Soon condition of patient deteriorated and he fell unconscious. He was shifted to nearby local hospital but he could not survive. The victim’s brother alleged that the quack doctor had used expired injection due to which his brother died. The police have registered a case against quack.