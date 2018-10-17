Share:

LOS ANGELES:-Mel B is being investigated for allegedly hitting a male model. The 'America's Got Talent' judge was the subject of a complaint from Dujuan Thomas, who visited Los Angeles police on Sunday to complain the 43-year-old star had hit her in the chest on Saturday evening after a fashion show. According to TMZ, Dujuan had walked the runway and Mel was in the audience, and when he ran into her backstage, he asked the former Spice Girls star to take a photo. Though Mel agreed to his request, she allegedly lashed out after he asked for another picture because he didn't like the first.

And the model told police he later ran into Mel again at the same hotel, and she allegedly hit him in the chest again when she recognised him.