WASHINGTON - US First Lady Melania Trump’s plane was forced to return to Joint Base Andrews near Washington, DC, after developing an unspecified mechanical problem about 10 minutes after takeoff, her spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Stephanie Grisham, said the problem on the Boeing C-32A aircraft was “minor,” and another staffer said the plane suffered a “mechanical problem,” according to a White House pool report.

Reporters aboard the aircraft said they saw members of the Secret Service head toward the front of the plane about 10 minutes after takeoff.

Journalists could see a thin haze of smoke and smell something burning, the White House pool report said. The traveling press were given wet towels and told to hold them over faces if smell became too strong.

Television images showed the plane sitting on a runway at Andrews after a safe landing.