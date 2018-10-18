Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Finance Asad Umer on Wednesday underlined the need for investigating the report of 'Wall Street Journal'.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was also an investigative institution which would conduct the inquiry regarding report of Wall Street Journal, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

He said Wall Street Journal had mentioned about the matter of 'offshore companies' scandals. He made it clear that the PTI government would not accept any deal based on kickbacks. About Naveed Malik, he said we knew that he had close relations with Nawaz Sharif.

He added that the present government would make all-out efforts to streamline the system in PIA. To a question, he said Tahir Mehmood was working as acting chairman in SECP. To another question, he said PML-N had damaged the national economy. He said PTI government had levied taxes on wealthy people, while the poor were not imposed any new tax.Commenting on currency rate, he said it was the prerogative of State Bank to formulate the policy regarding currency rate.