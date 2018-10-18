Share:

PESHAWAR - Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Allama Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has said the book titled ‘Ilm-e-Tashreeh-al-Abdan’ was the need of every Darul-Ifta (Fatwa Council) as it helps resolving current Fiqah issues.

He was speaking as chief guest on the launching ceremony of the aforementioned book written by renowned Physician and Gastroenterologist Prof Dr Najeeb-ul-Haq, Dean Peshawar Medical College, Peshawar.

He said the book provided vital information to the specialisation students of seminaries. The book also highlighted Fiqah issues related to medical field.

Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the book should be placed at every Darul-Ifta as it provided vital information to Muftis, which would definitely prove helpful in issuing Fatwas on important issues related to medicine. He said the book had been written on very important topic.

Dr Najeeb had done a fine job by writing on the much needed topic, he added. He said that the book is very useful and amicably resolves the controversies of science and religion in the related areas. He suggested that the book should not only be taught at the concerned academic level in Madrassahs but also recommended that it for scholars of universities, doing their post graduation in the related subject.

Lauding the services of Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), the minister said CII was a representative institution of all sects and segments of society.

CII should be provided the authority of Central Fatwa Council to avoid antinomies in Fatwa issuance.

The minister assured his cooperation in implementing the recommendations forwarded by the CII to the government for perusal and implementation.

Commenting on the book, head of Jamia Usmania, Peshawar, Mufti Ghulam-ur-Rahman said the book was very useful for the teachers and specialisation students of seminaries.

The book has been authored after seeking feedback from religious teachers and Ulema of well repute.

Chairman CII, Prof Dr Qibla Ayaz said the book has endorsed the research of CII on DNA.

This book should be included in curricula and its availability must be ensured at all public libraries.

The said book is aimed at explaining the body system to students of Madaris who want to specialise in Fiqh and Afta and it is comprised of 11 chapters and 226 pages, whereas the author dedicated it to the departed souls of his parents. The book also has a CD with related videos and PowerPoint lectures on various topics of the book for use of teachers and a collection of books on Islamic Fiqh. The ceremony was attended by teachers, PhD researchers of various universities, students and teachers of religious seminaries.