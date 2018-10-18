Share:

LAHORE - NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday suspended from service Additional Director Muhammad Rafi for handcuffing former Punjab University Vice Chancellor Dr Mujahid Kamran, and recommended to the Punjab IGP to take a similar action against ASI Mukhtar Ahmed.

The NAB chairman also set up a new team to investigate the case against the former PU vice chancellor and others arrested in connection with the appointments made by them allegedly in violation of law. Justice Javed Iqbal took both the steps during his visit to the Lahore office. Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had also taken a serious notice of the humiliation Dr Mujahid Kamran was subjected to by the NAB.

A delegation of PU teachers also met the NAB chairman and discussed the matter concerning the arrest of Dr Mujahid Kamran. He assured them that justice would be done in the case.

The delegation appreciated the measures being taken by the NAB and assured the chairman of their full cooperation to the anti-graft body.

The NAB chairman said that eradication of corruption was the call of the entire nation. He said the teachers of all universities and college should sensitise the students about the ill effects of corruption. The future of the country lay in the hands of the younger generation, he said. At the meeting with NAB officials, the chairman reviewed progress on the mega corruption cases, pledging that all these cases would be taken to their logical end according to the law and the evidence available. NAB doesn’t believe in victimization of anybody, a press release quoted Dr Javed Iqbal as saying.