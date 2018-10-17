Share:

SIALKOT-Nigerian High Commissioner in Pakistan Maj-Gen (r) Ashimiyu A Olaniyi Oon Mini declared on Wednesday that his country is keen to promote and strengthen mutual trade ties with Pakistan, underlining that it is high time for businessmen of both the countries to cement contacts to explore and tap each other’s potential.

“We would have to realise the reality that contact between business communities of Pakistan and Nigeria will not only help strengthen mutual ties but also enable to explore opportunities for investment and boosting exports.”

The Nigerian HC was addressing an important meeting of Sialkot exporters held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Wednesday. SCCI President Khawaja Masood Akhtar presided over the meeting.

SCCI SVP Waqas Akram Awan, Vice President Aamir Hameed Bhatti and Pakistan Gloves Industry’s Leader Muhammad Younas were also present on the occasion.

The visiting Nigerian HC stressed that there exist bright opportunities for setting up joint ventures with Pakistan in textile, surgical, sports goods, gloves and other sectors. He said that several Nigerian companies are showing interest in this regard.

He pointed out that Pakistan is reliable trade partner of Nigeria due to which his country is considering boosting mutual trade volume between the two countries.

Maj-Gen (r) Ashimiyu A Olaniyi Oon Mini assured all-out support for easy access to Nigerian market, asking Sialkot exporters to also divert their business activities to Nigeria.

He said that Sialkot exporters must focus on diverting their business activities to Nigeria to reap trade and export-related benefits existed in his country.

He stressed the need for making all out sincere efforts to strengthen mutual trade ties between Pakistan and Nigeria, promising regular exchange of trade delegations and sharing of updated trade information about Nigerian trade between the two countries.

SCCI President Khawaja Masood Akhtar said that development in mutual trade ties between Pakistan and Nigeria is the need of the hour.

He said that Nigeria should also focus on the direct trade with the Sialkot exporters of surgical instruments and sports goods instead of purchasing these products from European countries on high prices.

SCCI SVP Waqas Akram Awan stressed the need for the early removal of the impediments from the way of increasing trade and exports from Sialkot-Pakistan to Nigeria.

Earlier, the Nigerian High Commissioner Maj-Gen (Rtd) Ashimiyu A. Olaniyi Oon Mini also visited several leading industrial units in Sialkot. He took keen interest in the processes of production of sports goods and surgical instruments.

He said that Nigeria and other African countries could prove to be the biggest market for Sialkot-made sports goods, surgical instruments, gloves, musical instruments and other export products.

