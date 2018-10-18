Share:

KARACHI - A delegation comprising participants of 26th Mid Career Management Course in the National Institute of Management (NIM) Islamabad, on Wednesday called on Mayor Wasim Akhtar in his office in KMC Building.

The delegation was led by NIM Director General Dr Safdar A Sohail and Chief Instructor Fauzia Choudhry whereas Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saifur Rehman and Director Coordination Masood Alam were also present on this occasion.

The members of the delegation asked many questions about the progress of Karachi, municipal system and the problems of the citizens.

The mayor said that Karachi is a big and important city of Pakistan with huge population. The city have lot of problems, however the mayor has no powers to initiate a project costing more than Rs20 million.

He said that transport problems in Karachi are also on rise and if we want to solve the problems of Karachi we will have to formulate the policy on federal level and give powers to one organisation.

He said this city is divided into islands and no one can interfere in other’s jurisdiction. Wasim said that the funds received from government are not enough to even pay for salaries and pension of the staff of KMC.

These problems can be solved up to a great extent if the Octori Zila Tax share is fully released to KMC, he said and added that the problem is not the powers of the mayor but the problems of the citizens of Karachi to which needs serious thinking.

Meanwhile, the metropolitan commissioner Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman welcomed the delegation on its arrival at the KMC Head Office.