ISLAMABAD - In an auction held at the Prime Minister House on Wednesday, one out of the 49 vehicles on display was purchased.

The vehicles put up for sale yesterday included bomb-proof and bullet-proof cars.

The car purchased yesterday during the auction is part of Prime Minister Imran Khan's austerity drive, fetching the government a sum of Rs9 million.

According to a customs officer, another auction will be held on October 25 at the I-9 dry port. "There is limited access of citizens to the Prime Minister House," the officer said.

Further, the customs officer added that people must understand that the vehicles that are being auctioned have special features which justify the higher price tags.

In the first phase of Prime Minister Imran's austerity drive, 61 out of 102 vehicles put up for sale were purchased.

The government had later decided to also auction four helicopters under the use of the Cabinet Division.

PM Imran, in his first address to the nation, had emphasized on cost-cutting for the government expenditure and as a measure had announced the auction of surplus PM House vehicles.

NHA auctions 77 vehicles for Rs83.2m

On directives of State Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, NHA auctioned 77 vehicles for more than Rs83.2 million.

In the NHA Peshawar office, 15 vehicles were auctioned on Wednesday for Rs20.3 million.

Meanwhile, 62 vehicles at NHA head office Islamabad were auctioned for more than Rs62.9 million, 47% higher than their reserved price. NHA is bringing 219 vehicles to auction which include 42 luxury vehicles, a statement said.

NHA vehicles will be auctioned in its Abbottabad office on October 19, Lahore office on October 22, Multan office on October 24, Sukkur office on October 26, Karachi office on October 29, Quetta office on October 31 and Gilgit office on November 5.

On the other hand, the NHA is also launching anti-encroachment drive to clear its right of way throughout the country and till date, 130 kanals of land has been recaptured by the authority, valuing more than Rs1,136 million. As per details, 13 locations in Hyderabad, 57 in Multan, 99 in Bahawalpur, 425 in Rahim Yar Khan, 40 in Wazirabad, 197 in Lahore and 603 locations in Rawalpindi have been cleared from encroachments, the statement said.

Chairman NHA Jawwad Rafique Malik is personally supervising the anti-encroachment drive to make it more effective and result oriented, the statement concluded.