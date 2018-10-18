Share:

Vice Chairperson of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, Waseem Akhtar has said that Overseas Pakistanis were real ambassadors of the country and main purpose of OPC was to provide them a useful platform for resolving their problems. Presiding over a meeting here on Wednesday he said that OPC was being transformed on modern lines in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, to settle the issues of expatriates in minimum possible time. A vigorous policy was being pursued in this regard, he added. OPC was working on fast track basis and thousands of expatriates have been provided relief by OPC so far, he said. Waseem Akhtar said that OPC was playing an active role to settle the issues of Overseas Pakistanis and they can contact OPC any time in this connection. Certain complaints of Overseas Pakistanis were discussed in detail during the meeting and VC OPC issued necessary directions in this regard.