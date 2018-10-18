Share:

­LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Wednesday directed the education department not to make any deductions from the salaries of the contractual lecturers whose services have just been regularized.

The court restored the previous basic salaries of such people, ordering the departments of education and finance to reply the petition by Nov 1.

The petition said that increase in their salaries was withdrawn with the regularisation of their service.

Petition against

dysfunctional tribunal

The traders are facing problems in payment of taxes because of the non-appointment of chairman of the anti-dumping appellate tribunal, says a petition moved in the LHC.

The petition says that in the absence of its chairman the tribunal has been lying dysfunctional.

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh has issued notice to the federal government for a reply.

Further proceedings have been adjourned to Sept 25.