LAHORE - The national selection committee headed by chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has selected 14-member One-Day squad for Pakistan 'A' series against New Zealand 'A'. The three-match series will be played in Abu Dhabi on October 21, 24 and 26 respectively, said PCB spokesman here on Wednesday. Pakistan 'A' Squad consists of Abid Ali, Shan Masood, Muhammad Saad, Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Amir Yamin, Muhammad Rizwan (capt), Kashif Bhatti, Muhammad Asghar, Rahat Ali, Waqas Maqsood, Muhammad Irfan Jr and Ahmed Jamal.