LAHORE - Former masters of hockey Pakistan will take on South Korea in their inaugural tie of the sixth edition of Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Tournament today (Thursday) at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. The participating teams are Pakistan, India, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea and hosts Oman. In the round robin phase, all the teams will play against each other. The top four teams from the round robin stage will then figure in the semifinals with the final scheduled on October 28. After inaugural match against South Korea, Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India on October 20), face hosts Oman on October 22, vie against Japan on October 24 and play against Malaysia on October 25. Pakistan and India have won the title two times each. India are the defending champions.–Staff Reporter