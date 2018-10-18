Share:

­LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Wednesday sought reply from the deputy attorney general on a petition against lack of action on complaints against judges lying with the Supreme Judicial Council.

Lawyers Foundation counsel AK Dogar said during the hearing of the petition that many complaints were lying with the SJP without any action, a situation that created an impression as if the judges were above law. The petition sought action on the pending complaints. The Supreme Judicial Council is the only constitutional body that can look into complaints against judges. Further proceedings on the petition were adjourned to November 8.

Court extends Boxer's

bail till 29th

A sessions court on Wednesday extended interim bail of former police inspector Abid Hussain alias Abid Boxer till October 29. Earlier, Abid Boxer along with his counsel appeared before Additional District and Sessions Judge Javed Ashraf.

The counsel submitted that Abid joined the police investigations in fraud cases registered against him and he had been declared innocent in the cases. The police also submitted a report declaring Abid Boxer innocent in five cases. Abid told the court that the cases were registered against him with mala fide intentions.

At this, the court adjourned the further hearing till October 29 while extending Abid's interim bail. Ten 10 cases were registered against Abid Boxer in five different police stations of the city.

Mansha, son remanded

in Police custody

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) handed over alleged land grabber Mansha Khokhar alias Mansha Bomb and his son, Asim Mansha, to police on 10-day physical remand in a land grabbing case.

Earlier, Township police produced both the accused before Accountability Court Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad and sought physical remand for investigations.

Mansha's counsel argued that Section 7 of Anti-terrorism Act was included in old case despite the fact that these sections were not attracted in the matter.

He pleaded with the court for removing the sections from the case and transfer the matter to sessions court for hearing. He further requested the court for dismissing the physical remand request.

However, a prosecutor submitted that the case fall under sections of ATA. He also pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the accused for investigations.

The court after hearing arguments of both parties reserved its decision on remand request for some time but later, handed over the accused to police on ten days physical remand. The court asked the police to produce both accused on expiry of the remand term.

Mansha and his son were accused of illegally grabbing 27-Kanal land of government in Johar Town vicinity. The accused had constructed shops over the land.

Meanwhile, Mansha was also produced before another anti- terrorism case in a case of attacking Lahore Development Authority (LDA) officials. The court adjourned the matter till Oct 22.

Mansha, was taken into custody from the Supreme Court on Monday after he had gone there to "surrender himself".