Share:

SIALKOT-The Bambaanwala Police claimed to have smashed two inter-district gangs of dacoits and arrested six of its notorious members.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghafar Qaisarani told the newsmen here that the busted Faisal alias Faisalu Gang and Abdul Rehman alias Rana Gang were sign of terror in this region. “They were notorious as they had been operating the area since long”, he informed.

The DPO revealed that the police have also arrested three accused drug-traffickers. He said that police recovered 4kg fine quality Charas from accused Tanveer, 1.1kg Charas from accused Waseem and 1.1kg Charas from accused Malik Rahil.

SP (Investigations) Syed Aun Muhammad and DSP Daska Muhammad Ghiyas were also present on the occasion.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registration of separate cases in this regard.

MURDER CASE

The Motra Police have registered a murder case against three accused Zafar Iqbal, Junaid and Aflaak for killing a youth Akmal Khan over an old enmity in village Pandoriyaan-Motra, Daska tehsil here two days ago. Police have started investigation with no arrest in this regard.a