GUJRANWALA-The post-mortem report of a young maid, who was found dead in the house she worked, has been issued which reveals that her body carried several wound marks besides a deep injury on head.

Ten-year-old Zarina worked in the house of Amanat Warraich in Iqbal Town. About 14 days back, she was found dead in the house hanging from the ceiling. House owner Amanat told the police that the Zarina had committed suicide by hanging herself, but parents of the deceased girl asserted that their daughter was murdered due to torture by the house owner Amanat and his family members. After receiving post-mortem report, the police have launched thorough investigation into the case.